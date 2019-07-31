Watch video: Varun Sharma's hilarious commentary while Sonakshi Sinha gorges on golgappas

bollywood

Varun Sharma discovered that Sonakshi Sinha never had 'Sooji Ke Golgappe' and then, this happened

Sonakshi Sinha having golgappas in Delhi (Picture courtesy/Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha is known to be quirky and humorous on social media but we just got to see the new side of her today. As Sonakshi along with her Khandaani Shafakhana co-stars Varun Sharma and Badshah are busy promoting the film, they were, recently, in Delhi for the same.

During the promotions, Varun Sharma got to know that Sonakshi Sinha had never tasted 'Sooji ke Golgappe' in her life. The actor took to Instagram to share the same.

Later, the team of Khandaani Shafakhana made sure that she doesn't leave the national capital without tasting the delicacy. Varun and Badshah made her have some yummy golgappas, amidst the promotions.

Watch this hilarious video where Sona herself is preparing a golgappa and with Varun's hilarious commentary. Her reaction after having one is just priceless:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freak Out Bollywood (@freakout.bollywood) onJul 31, 2019 at 12:21am PDT

In Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi will be seen essaying the role of Baby Bedi who inherits a sex clinic from her uncle.

The actress is happy that she is receiving appreciation from her female as well as male fans for taking up this issue. "The kind of response I have been receiving from my fans, especially boys, is quite surprising in a good way. I hope we can make some difference in the society through our film," she said.

Khandaani Shafakhana, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Divya Khosla Kumar, is slated for release on August 2.

