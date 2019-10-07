MENU

Watch Video: Vendor wraps meat with leaves instead of plastic; starts green revolution

Updated: Oct 07, 2019, 10:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent

In the viral video, the meat vendor can be seen wrapping fish in a leaf and tying it using other parts of the plant in order to give it to the customers in Arunachal Pradesh

A screengrab of the video
A screengrab of the video

On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Minister ogf Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju took to social networking site Twitter and shared a video which was quite interesting. The 47-year-old minister shared a video where a meat vendor in Arunachal Pradesh can be seen using leaves instead of plastic for packing meats.

Watch the viral video here:

While sharing the video with his followers, the BJP politician wrote: PM Narendra Modi has told us not to use plastics so we are using local leaves because plastics are no more available. A local meat vendor at remote Tirbin, Lepa Rada Dist, Arunachal Pradesh.

The viral video, which is a 59-second clip shows a local meat vendor in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirbin wrapping fish in a leaf and tying it using other parts of the plant in order to give it to the customers. A closer look at the video shows heaps of leaves been placed next to him, which the meat vendor will be suing for the packaging of meat.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra's tweet proves Indians are kings of 'jugaad'

Post which, the vendor can be seen handing over the meat to the customer thereby promoting the ban of single-use plastic. In the video, one can also hear local people near the shop talking about Prime Minister Modi and his initiative to bring a complete ban on plastic.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to Rijiju's post and shared their views about plastic ban and also showed how they are contributing to save the environment and make Earth plastic-free. A twitter user shared a picture, where local Adivasis are seen replacing polythenes with pine leaves basket.

Netizens were in love with the creativity that people are coming up with in order to save the environment and make it plastic-free. Many took to the comments section to share environment-friendly hacks and thier stories on the thread.

Here's what netizens are talking about:

