Watch Video: Vendor wraps meat with leaves instead of plastic; starts green revolution

On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Minister ogf Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju took to social networking site Twitter and shared a video which was quite interesting. The 47-year-old minister shared a video where a meat vendor in Arunachal Pradesh can be seen using leaves instead of plastic for packing meats.

Watch the viral video here:

"PM @narendramodi has told us not to use plastics so we are using local leaves because plastics are no more available"

A local meat vendor at remote Tirbin, Lepa Rada Dist, Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/Z1vuB2K8fK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 6, 2019

While sharing the video with his followers, the BJP politician wrote: PM Narendra Modi has told us not to use plastics so we are using local leaves because plastics are no more available. A local meat vendor at remote Tirbin, Lepa Rada Dist, Arunachal Pradesh.

The viral video, which is a 59-second clip shows a local meat vendor in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirbin wrapping fish in a leaf and tying it using other parts of the plant in order to give it to the customers. A closer look at the video shows heaps of leaves been placed next to him, which the meat vendor will be suing for the packaging of meat.

Post which, the vendor can be seen handing over the meat to the customer thereby promoting the ban of single-use plastic. In the video, one can also hear local people near the shop talking about Prime Minister Modi and his initiative to bring a complete ban on plastic.

Beautiful innovation done by local adivasis, they replaced big bunch of single use polythene with pine leave baskets .



Beautiful innovation done by local adivasis, they replaced big bunch of single use polythene with pine leave baskets .

It doesn't effect on large scale pollution but we must appreciate this small creative ideas to overcome plastic devil. #9DaysOfCreativity

Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to Rijiju's post and shared their views about plastic ban and also showed how they are contributing to save the environment and make Earth plastic-free. A twitter user shared a picture, where local Adivasis are seen replacing polythenes with pine leaves basket.

Netizens were in love with the creativity that people are coming up with in order to save the environment and make it plastic-free. Many took to the comments section to share environment-friendly hacks and thier stories on the thread.

Here's what netizens are talking about:

Bravo! we too are resorting to other material at home and spreading the mssg! — Meena Das Narayan (@MeenaDasNarayan) October 6, 2019

This was the practice even in my state Goa which is one the largest fish eating state, before plastic arrived on the scene and for conveinience we just started using it. We should go back to this way or carry our own containers else we will not find fish in future to eat. — Sidharth Naik (@sidharth_naik) October 6, 2019

Buyers should carry a bag of cloth and a box to put the meat pic.twitter.com/FOvnXua7Rt — Satyam Emerald (@EmeraldSatyam) October 6, 2019

Leaves can grow back as long as trees are there.

To get more leaves, ppl themselves will plant more trees.

Plastic use will kill soil, make it unfertile & destruction of trees.

When there is no trees where can there be leaves? — à®¸à¯ÂÂÂà®°à¯ÂÂÂà®ÂÂÂà¯ÂÂÂà®®à®¾à®°à¯ÂÂÂ (@KannanSrikumar) October 6, 2019

Gr8.... atleast revolution of non plastic has started.... — Nitin (@nrb678) October 6, 2019

More natural and biodegradable — Sudarshana Chakra (@Sudarshan080856) October 6, 2019

Good initiative. Sir if alternate is provided people will not use plastic. — K. L. DATTA (@KrishanLalDatt2) October 6, 2019

This is such a great use of natural resource....Just like this we shud use more of natural things rather than plastic like using kullhad at all railway station n tea stalls across country, paper n leaves plates for food items etc — Gautam (@imgautam0312) October 6, 2019

