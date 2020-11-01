Watch video: When Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Nigam traveled to Dubai together

Look who bumped into each other! Singer Sonu Nigam and actor Sanjay Dutt found themselves on board the same chartered flight to Dubai. The singer, who spent lockdown in the desert emirate, was flying back to his second home, while Dutt was catching up with wife Maanayata and children, Shahraan and Iqra, who have relocated to Dubai.

Sonu Nigam took to Instagram to share note along with a couple of pictures clicked with Dutt and a video. He wrote, "Off to Dubai once again. A hale and brave Sanjay Dutt bhai and my little ones for company. Goggles and Shifu, our little puppies' now are Dubai based. So is Munna Muznabeen, my driver for the longest time. And Sanju bhai too joins us in this trip. A bliss to see him shinning. Also my brother Haresh Vaswani's mother in law Soney Hemnani. Some glimpses of the journey, I know I haven't been regular... [sic]"

Take a look at this video, first:

Sonu Nigam also posted a few pictures of his travel diary. Dutt is looking fit as a fiddle. Have a look:

Before he begins shooting again, Sanjay Dutt decided to spend time with them. Dutt has beaten cancer, and how! The 61-year-old star has opted for a new look to celebrate his recovery.

Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer but he announced on the birthday of his twins, Shahraan and Iqra, that he had been cured. "I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well being of our family," he had written.

