Watch your wordplay! Mira Rajput's Instagram caption angers netizens

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput tried to be "creative" with her caption to her latest picture posted on social media. However, she turned a victim to online trolling, yet again. Mira Kapoor was called out by a section of netizens after an Instagram post.

Well, she thought she would leave followers in splits with her wordplay, but it turned out to be in bad taste. Mira shared a selfie wearing a shirt in two distinct colours and wrote, "Split personality." She added, "Also, gave myself a haircut. Tame the splits... pun intended."

The star wife's followers chided her for using the dissociative identity disorder as a "funny caption." Said a user, "Split personality is an actual disorder and not a funny caption. Another follower wondered if using a psychological condition is a "new trend."

"Dint know this lady had fans and followers. Ple follow her fr what? To catch nonsense? (My way of mocking someone who mocks mental health)," wrote another user.

In an interview old interview with Cosmopolitan, when Mira Rajput Kapoor was asked about being trolled online on social media, she had retorted, "The internet is one platform that is accessible to everyone. People can say what they feel and it gives everyone the right to express themselves the way they want and to what extent they feel like. So, there will be opinions. It's not that everyone is going to love you. I have always spoken for myself and I have never shied away from expressing what I truly feel."

She had continued, "It's not something new for me. Nowadays, people receive backlash for whatever they do or say. It is the way the internet is. At some level, it is a bit sad."

We wonder what Mira Rajput's reaction would be to this latest backslash from netizens!

