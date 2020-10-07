Watch your wordplay! Mira Rajput's Instagram caption angers netizens
Well, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira thought she would leave followers in splits with her wordplay, but it turned out to be in bad taste.
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput tried to be "creative" with her caption to her latest picture posted on social media. However, she turned a victim to online trolling, yet again. Mira Kapoor was called out by a section of netizens after an Instagram post.
Well, she thought she would leave followers in splits with her wordplay, but it turned out to be in bad taste. Mira shared a selfie wearing a shirt in two distinct colours and wrote, "Split personality." She added, "Also, gave myself a haircut. Tame the splits... pun intended."
View this post on Instagram
Split personality Also gave myself a haircut. #tamethesplits #punintended
The star wife's followers chided her for using the dissociative identity disorder as a "funny caption." Said a user, "Split personality is an actual disorder and not a funny caption. Another follower wondered if using a psychological condition is a "new trend."
"Dint know this lady had fans and followers. Ple follow her fr what? To catch nonsense? (My way of mocking someone who mocks mental health)," wrote another user.
Also Read: Mira Rajput Trolled For Her Television Commercial, Watch Video
In an interview old interview with Cosmopolitan, when Mira Rajput Kapoor was asked about being trolled online on social media, she had retorted, "The internet is one platform that is accessible to everyone. People can say what they feel and it gives everyone the right to express themselves the way they want and to what extent they feel like. So, there will be opinions. It's not that everyone is going to love you. I have always spoken for myself and I have never shied away from expressing what I truly feel."
She had continued, "It's not something new for me. Nowadays, people receive backlash for whatever they do or say. It is the way the internet is. At some level, it is a bit sad."
We wonder what Mira Rajput's reaction would be to this latest backslash from netizens!
-
Mira Rajput became famous to the world, when she tied the knot with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony. Mira is the daughter of Delhi-based businessman Vikramaditya Rajput and his wife Bela Rajput. (All pictures/Mira's official Instagram account)
-
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's marriage was an arranged one. Mira, born on September 7, 1994, was turning 21 when she wed Shahid, who is 14 years her senior. They met at a religious function.
In picture: A candid moment between Mira Rajput and her father, during her wedding.
-
When Mira Rajput married Shahid Kapoor, many were doubtful whether she would be able to handle her husband's stardom and constant paparazzi attention.
-
But, eventually, Mira impressed everyone by not only becoming a stylish star wife but also a superbly confident one at that.
-
Mira Rajput did her schooling at Vasant Valley School in Delhi. She is fond of music and plays the piano for which she took lessons at a young age.
-
Mira Rajput graduated from Delhi's prestigious Lady Shri Ram College with a degree in English Honours. Mira was good in studies and ranked tenth in the Delhi University's Common Admission Test in English. She has also done an internship in the United States.
-
Mira Rajput is quite close to her mother and father and two sisters, Priya Rajput Tulshan and Noorjehan Rajput Wadhwani. Mira is the youngest of the three siblings.
-
Mira Rajput keeps herself updated with the fashion world. She has graced the covers of several popular magazines too. She has also done her first TV commercial for an anti-ageing cream, in which Mira's confidence was exemplary.
-
Mira Rajput possesses a love for shoes, something that she surpasses husband Shahid Kapoor in. Shahid has revealed in interviews that Mira is way too mature for her age and prefers to remain grounded.
-
It's hard to digest the fact that Mira Rajput hadn't seen many of Shahid Kapoor's films before their marriage. In fact, her favourite Bollywood actor is not Shahid but Salman Khan!
-
Mira Rajput also enjoys a close relationship with Shahid Kapoor's father Pankaj Kapur, mother Neelima Azim and younger brother Ishaan Khatter. She often shares her pictures with them on social media.
-
Mira Rajput pictured here with husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter during an outing. Ishaan made his big screen debut with Majid Majidi's directorial Beyond The Clouds and made his Bollywood entry opposite Janhvi Kapoor, in Dhadak in 2018.
-
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became proud parents to baby daughter Misha on August 26, 2016. Misha's name is a portmanteau of Mira and Shahid's first names.
-
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput shared this picture of daughter Misha, to announce Mira's second pregnancy. We loved the way, the couple chose to announce the news of Misha becoming a 'Big Sister' soon.
-
In an interview, Shahid Kapoor told mid-day that he felt ready to embrace fatherhood again. Admitting to being a bundle of nerves during the birth of his first child in 2016, the actor reflected that Mira and he learnt valuable lessons while raising Misha. "It's completely different this time. I think we are calmer and more relaxed," he said, adding that he was "anxious" during his first brush with fatherhood. "Mira and I would be asking questions and having doubts. But this time around, we feel like veterans. We have done it once, so we can handle it this time around."
-
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their second child, a baby boy on September 5, 2018. The duo named their new-born Zain Kapoor.
-
Mira Rajput keeps herself busy all the time, by devoting attention at her children and also makes sure to spend time with hubby Shahid.
-
Mira Rajput interacts with the media candidly just like hubby Shahid Kapoor. She answers their questions and openly discusses how motherhood has changed her.
-
Misha is now an elder sister! When Shahid Kapoor was asked if the couple has made a conscious effort of moulding Misha into the role of an elder sister, Kapoor said that they tried to make the change as organic as possible for their firstborn. "With a two-year-old, you can't tell them too much and at the same time, you can't surprise them completely. So we make subtle mentions because kids are really absorbent. They learn from looking at things around. She is aware of the change without us having had a conversation with her," he said.
-
This picture was shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor on Instagram, as Zain turned one on September 5, 2019. She posted this adorable photo and wrote alongside, "Try and find Zain without a kissie patch.. Happy Birthday to my world #bigbabyboy"
-
Mira Rajput, staying true to when she said, "I'm not a regular mom, I am a cool mom", shared this photo of baby boy Zain on Instagram. Zain's hoodie reads, "I'm limited edition", and we couldn't agree more!
-
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Mira!
One of Bollywood's most popular star wives, Mira Rajput turns 26 on September 7, 2020. She was the consummate girl next door when they wed and has transformed into quite a fashionista and one of the coolest mothers of B-town. A look at her in pictures and flashback to ShaMira's love story.
