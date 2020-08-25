We activated Disha Salian's phone for our probe: Mumbai Police

The mobile bill of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian has revealed that her phone was used after the actor's death on June 15 and 17. A call was received on it and the Internet was used which subsequently raised questions of links to the actor's death. However, senior Mumbai police officers said that Malvani police had activated the phone during their investigation and maintained that there is no foul play involved.

The CBI team investigating Sushant's death visited Waterstone Resort in Marol, where the actor stayed for two months last year to hunt for evidence and CCTV footage.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) also continued to grill key witnesses in the case for the fourth consecutive day. Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh, Dipesh Sawant and another cook, Keshav Bachner, who was present on June 14, the day Sushant allegedly committed suicide, were questioned on Monday. Sources said Bachner had been out of the city and the SIT may visit the flat in Bandra again with the four witnesses.



Sushant Singh Rajput with Rhea Chakraborty. File pic

The team at Waterstone Resort spent several hours questioning people connected to the case. Rhea Chakraborty had taken Sushant to the resort and introduced him to self-proclaimed spiritual healer Mohan Joshi. Earlier, Joshi had issued a video statement saying, "I have been healing people spiritually for 38 years. In Sushant' case, I was contacted by Rhea for spiritual healing and I visited them once at the club where I prayed for him. The next day I was told that he was doing very well and had smiled after many days, so I was invited for lunch. This is how I met them twice and yes, I was told that he suffering from depression."

Spiritual healer may be quizzed

Joshi is likely to be questioned by CBI soon. The priority for the agency is to collect evidence and understand what exactly happened inside the club as Sushant's family, in their complaint, alleged that he had disconnected from the world while at the resort and that they suspect black magic to be involved.

With regard to the activation of Salian's phone, a senior IPS officer told mid-day, "Her phone was activated by the police for investigation in the presence of Salian's fiancé, Rohan Roy and other senior officers of Malvani police. It was only done for the purpose of investigation and there is no conspiracy to it." The phone was activated by police to probe for links between Salian's and Sushant's deaths.

Also Read: CBI recreates scene at Sushant Singh Rajput's home, grills witnesses

There were reports that Rhea Chakraborty and her family will be summoned by the CBI. However, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde issued a statement saying, "Rhea & Fly have not received any summons from CBI so far to attend. No sooner she receives it, she & fly will attend as they did before Mumbai Police and ED as law abiding citizens (sic)."

June 14

Day Sushant allegedly committed suicide

