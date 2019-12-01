We didn't hope to see home, says Yemen-returned fisherman

Kochi: For 44-year-old Nissar hailing from Kollam, the sea was a passion, but after enduring untold miseries during the nine-day escape voyage of 3,000 miles on a fishing boat along with eight others, he has vowed that he will not hit the sea again.

Nissar who was cleared by the emigration officials, said he has called time on his fishing career. "It was a journey that began almost 10 days back from Yemen and we didn't in our wildest dreams feel that we would be able to reach here, but we did and I have decided, to never again go fishing, which has been my profession."

Nissar said that it was in December last year that he reached Dubai where he met some people who got him the job of a fisherman in Oman. "After sailing for a few days, we were told that we have reached our destination and it was after two days, we realised that we were in Yemen and not Oman. From then our travails began and it was a nightmare," said Nissar.

"We did our job catching fish on boats travelling into the sea. But, our boss never paid us on time and we had verbal duels with him. Finally, we decided we won't work. We never had money and had to go without food for days together. Then, we reported the matter to the police and our employer agreed to pay us, and we went back to work," added Nissar.

He said things, however, remained the same and "finally nine of us gathered the moral strength and courage to undertake what could be a journey to our death in the seas". "We travelled day and night and the sea was rough, but since we were not afraid to die, we were not scared."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates