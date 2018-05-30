We didn't expect Skripals to survive, say British doctors

Stephen Jukes, the intensive care consultant at Salisbury District Hospital, who treated them a week after their admission, said that once the nerve agent was detected "all the evidence was there that they would not survive"



Yulia Skripal. File Pic

Doctors in Britain who treated former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter following their March poisoning in Salisbury have said they initially feared the pair would not recover.

The doctors interviewed said that all the initial focus was on simply keeping the pair alive. The pair were heavily sedated and given large doses of drugs designed to protect them from the effects of the poison. Asked about their long-term health prospects, Christine Blanshard, medical director, said: "the honest answer is we don't know".

