'We don't want to confront the Guv, hope he accepts the Cabinet proposal'

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Tuesday discussed the points raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra for calling the state assembly session and said it is sticking to its demand for holding the session from July 31.

Transport Minister Pratap Singh said a discussion was held for the reply to be sent regarding the three points raised by the governor. "The Cabinet wants the assembly session from July 31. The proposal which was sent earlier for calling the session is our legal right and we are sending it again to the governor," he told the media. "The governor's questions are simple and we discussed their reply. He has no right to be raising queries yet we are giving the reply," he said.

Singh also said that the government wants no confrontation with the governor and hoped Mishra will now accept the cabinet proposal for calling the session. "We want permission to call the assembly session which is our right. We do not want any confrontation with the governor. If he does not accept this now, then it is clear that there is no Constitution in the country," he said.

On the issue of 21-day notice required for calling the session, the minister said that 10 days have already passed and asked why the governor did not give a date if he was talking about the notice.

Dilawar files fresh plea in Raj HC

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar on Tuesday filed a fresh writ petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the decision of the state assembly Speaker to reject his complaint over six BSP MLAs joining the Congress. The HC on Monday dismissed Dilawar's writ petition as "having become infructuous" as the Speaker had passed an order on the complaint. In the petition, he had questioned the Speaker's inaction on his complaint which he had filed in March this year.

