We have reached here on merit and not luck: CEO Gill

It's a pretty much a level playing field unlike F1 where only two teams dominate. In this, the margin of error is very less," he added

Though Mahindra Racing have been ruling the E-prix after four races in the drivers and team championship standings, the CEO and team principal Dilbagh Gill looked worried even as drivers Jerome D'Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein tested their cars.

"It is frightening. Last time, there was a dip in our performance after leading in the first three races. "However, we have reached here on merit and not because of luck. We start well as we do a good home work before the season," said Gill on the eve of the fifth race here on Saturday.

Gill pointed out that Formula E is pretty unpredictable as compared to competition in Formula One. "Out of the 11 teams, seven are in a position to win tomorrow.

