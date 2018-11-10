We have sex every time I shower, says MBL star Nick Swisher's wife Joanna Garcia

other-sports

Former MBL star Nick Swisher and actress wife JoAnna Garcia reveal secret that keeps their romance alive

JoAnna Garcia and Nick Swisher

American actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher and her former baseball player husband Nick have opened up about how they keep their romance alive. "He could get it [sex], like, every time I go in the shower," JoAnna, 39 told People.com.

The couple, who got married in 2010, have two daughters - Sailor Stevie, two and Emerson Jay, five. "I'm like, 'I'm going to the shower.' And I sneak away. If I announce I'm going to the shower, Nick is suddenly in my bathroom," the actress added. "So now every time Jo showers, I think it's my time," said Nick, 37, the

former outfielder and first baseman, who represented Oakland Athletics in Major League Baseball.

Despite the bedroom door having a lock, the couple said it is hardly used. "You know what we should do? We should teach Emmy the old college trick," Nick said. "You know, with the sock on the door? That is literally a nightmare," JoAnna responded. "If my parents taught me the old sock trick, I would be in more therapy than I am already at."

The sock trick is a warning signal which is made by placing a sock over the doorknob of a bedroom door. This signifies to a roommate that you are inside the bedroom, engaged in sexual behaviour.

