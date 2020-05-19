We must learn to survive out of our comfort zone

As if the city was not facing enough problems, especially with reference to social distancing which is difficult in maximum city, a slum pocket in Andheri seems to have risen up in rebellion.

Civic authorities had sealed certain congested areas, in a bid to contain movement as we enter the Coronavirus-caused lockdown's phase 4 and break the spread of the virus.

Now, locals have broken the barricades that had been erected for the protection of others and theirs too. They claim that the barricades were obstructing the way to common toilets. They were also finding it very difficult to get garbage collected as non-profit organisations were not accessing the area.

At least five representatives and officials must speak to each other over the phone if they cannot gather because of distancing norms, and decide what parts should be barricaded or come to a mutual solution.

Locals need to understand that undoing work by dismantling the barricades is unacceptable. There have to be strict penalties for such offences. This amounts to flouting the law. It also leads to all the time and labour invested in coming to naught. During this crisis, when manpower is in short supply, it is painful to see the entire operation undone by such behaviour.

Locals will have to bear hardships and temporary frustration, plus moves that may upend their usual way of life, for the greater good. They need to see and understand the larger picture, that the virus necessitates certain actions that may take you out of your comfort zone.

Let us strive for a spirit of cooperation, co-existence and mutual respect as we try our utmost to battle an obdurate and still hard to understand adversary. Be it the officials, lawmakers or ordinary residents, we are all in this together.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news