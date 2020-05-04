We must not regress in the next leg of lockdown

Our lives are still in lockdown as the next phase begins today. There is still some confusion as people are puzzled about zones — containment, red, green, orange or whatever.

There should be greater clarity soon, but one thing is certain in the city, that we are continuing to see curbs and restrictions as efforts are on to flatten this curve.

Today, Maharashtra stands at the unenviable No. 1 spot in Coronavirus cases, so one expects that clamps will still be extremely strict in this state.

So, as we head into the next phase of the lockdown, let us realise that the onus is on us, as equal and important partners in attempts to flatten the curve in the state.

Be as disciplined as possible within the new parameters set for us. Adhere to new rules, where there is a grey area, obey the cops if they call you out on certain matters, instead of arguing endlessly about this zone or that, about this rule or the other. Remember that every arm of the city is stretched to breaking point, so it is wiser not to try someone's patience with unnecessary arguments.

There can be no let-up when it comes to social distancing or wearing masks. These two aspects, in fact, seem to be the bulwark of our fight against the virus, so we need to be even more aware and obedient when it comes to adhering to this.

The city, divided into different zones, is throwing up unique challenges.

It is on us to see that we do not regress to earlier phases but move ahead — slowly if need be — towards more ease, more mobility. This is a struggle for a different kind of freedom and we all are fighters in it.

