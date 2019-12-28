'We want jobs, not CAA, NRC or NPR'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: Braving cold weather, hundreds of people gathered outside the iconic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi after the Friday prayers and protested peacefully against the amended citizenship law, a week after violent protests rocked the neighbourhood on the issue. Amid heavy police deployment, the protesters shouted slogans like, "Don't divide Indians" and "We demand equality". Former Delhi MLA Shoaib Iqbal, who joined the protesters, said he condemns violence during ant-citizenship law protests.

"There is a movement and it will go on. If someone disturbs our peace, then he doesn't belong to us and he wants to distract our movement. We would not tolerate violence. We condemn the violence which took place last Friday," Iqbal said. Many of those who joined the protest said the contentious law needs to to be withdrawn. "This country does not need NRC and NPR. We want jobs and the government should improve our economy. We have been protesting peacefully and the violence which took place on last Friday during the march was not acceptable. We do not support violence," Mohammad Shakib, 36, said. Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad has been arrested in connection with last week's violence. Police said he had given an "inflammatory speech" after Friday prayers.



Amit Shah

Shah's challenge to Rahul

Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday hit out at the opposition Congress, accusing the party of misleading people over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. "I challenge Rahul Baba that let me know if there is even a single line in the Act regarding the withdrawal of anyone's citizenship. Don't misguide and divide people over the CAA," he added. "Go through the Act. No one will lose citizenship," said the home minister.

'Destroying constitution'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a veiled dig at Shah over his "understand the chronology" remark on the NCR and CAA. "Understand the chronology... First they will promise you two crore jobs. Then they will form government. Then they will destroy your universities. Then they will destroy the country's constitution," she tweeted in Hindi.

Norwegian national told to leave India for protesting

Close on the heels of a German student being asked to leave India for violating visa norms by taking part in an anti-CAA protest at IIT, Madras, a Norwegian woman has been directed to return to her country by Immigration officials for participating in a similar demonstration in Kochi. "Our enquiry found that she has violated visa norms and so she was asked to go back," Anoop Krishnan, Officer in the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, told PTI.

Janne-Mette Johansson, on Friday, said in a Facebook post that she has been directed by Bureau of Immigration authorities to leave the country "at once". In the post, Johansson, who is settled in Sweden, said she sought an explanation or something in writing, but was told she would not get anything in writing. She said her friend was arranging a flight ticket to Dubai, from where she would catch a flight back home to Sweden.

