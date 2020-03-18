'We will always stay with Scindia,' say rebel Congress MLAs

Swearing allegiance to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after quitting the Congress, Madhya Pradesh's rebel Congress legislators on Tuesday said they would stay put with their leader.

"As Scindia is our leader, we will always stay with him. He taught us a lot. I will always stay with him even if I have to jump into a well," rebel MLA Imarti Devi told the media. The rebels, including six former ministers, have been staying in a resort on the city's outskirts for over a week.

Alleging that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath never heard them even for 15 minutes after they were elected 15 months ago, party lawmaker Govind Singh Rajput said he had not been able to take up development in his constituency so far. "Kamal Nath never heard us even for 15 minutes. Whom should we talk to for development in our constituency?" lamented Rajput.

SC asks MP govt to respond

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh to respond by tomorrow to a plea by senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking immediate floor test in the state Assembly.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever