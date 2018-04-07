Web series 'Married Woman Diaries' actors excited for new season

In the first season of the series, actress Suzanna Mukherjee played the female protagonist. Sulagna has replaced her in its new season



Abhishek Rawat

Actors Abhishek Rawat and Sulagna Panigrahi are excited about their web series "Married Woman Diaries". "What I loved about the concept when I first heard it, was that it was so honest and funny. It gave a very different spin to marriage and it has many layers. So, when the second one (season) was being discussed, I was very excited to be a part of it," Abhishek told IANS.

"'Married Woman Diaries Phase 2' is even better and you will see a new side to both the characters as new parents," he added. In the first season of the series, actress Suzanna Mukherjee played the female protagonist. Sulagna has replaced her in its new season.

"This is the first time that I tried my hand at comedy. I love challenges as an actor and I hope this season does really well and the viewers enjoy Phase 2," said Sulagna. The show is streaming on SonyLIV.

