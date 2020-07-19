Web series on Dreaded gangster from Vikas Dubey's life

Manish Vatssalya is all set to direct a web series, Hanak, based on the life of late Kanpur-based gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in a police encounter on July 10. "We will take a cue from the facts, which are in public domain and non-classified police records. Once the details fall into place, the actors who fit the bill will be approached," says Vatssalya who directed the Neil Nitin Mukesh-starrer Dassehra (2018). Filming for Hanak begins in October.

Which actors are on his mind for the role of the notorious gangster as well as that of the police personnel? "The concept and the structure of the story is something I was approached with but its nuances have to be conceived and redefined. We will be taking guidelines from the facts, which are in public domain or non-classified police records. Once the details fall into their logical place, the actors who fit the bill will be approached. However, I assure you that you will see the masters of their craft featuring in this series," replied the director.

The web series will be produced by Aditya Kashyap and Awadhesh Tiwari while the story has been penned by Mridul Kapil and Subodh Pandey.

Dreaded gangster from Kanpur Vikas Dubey was killed on July 10 in an alleged shootout with STF officials. Last week, shortly after Dubey's death, filmmaker Sandip Kapur had tweeted to suggest that Manoj Bajpayee would "kill it" as the gangster. "What has happened today in the encounter is beyond cinematic and dramatic experience. @BajpayeeManoj how about playing Vikas Dubey in your next? You'll kill it! #VikasDubey #Encounter @DrKumarVishwas," tweeted Kapur. Soon, speculative reports started doing the rounds that Manoj Bajpayee is being linked to a project on Vikas Dubey.

However, Bajpayee soon tweeted on his verified account to say that this was "wrong news".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news