Weddings bells ringing! Jabariya Jodi motion poster is out

Just a day after the release of the first official poster of the movie, today we get a look at the motion poster of Jabariya Jodi ahead of its trailer release. Since its announcement, the movie has been garnering a lot of attention from the audience ever since its announcement for bringing a rustic and unique wedding to the big screens.

The makers of the movie, Balaji Motion Pictures shared the motion poster on their twitter handle with the caption, "Do dabang, Ek iraada Shaadi mein surprise ka vaada! Save the Date Jabariya Jodi trailer out in 2 days"

Jabariya Jodi is based on a real-life practice that is prevalent in Bihar and in some parts of Uttar Pradesh. The concept here is that eligible grooms are kidnapped by the bride's family and are forced to get married in order to avoid paying dowry. Since marriage is considered to be sacred, it is highly unlikely that the grooms would try to get the marriages annulled. The practice has been around for decades and Jabariya Jodi takes an interesting, quirky take on the concept of Pakadwa Shaadi or 'Jabariya Shaadi'.

The Prashant Singh directorial is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give the right flavour and will witness Sidharth Malhotra essay a rustic character, for the first time ever with Parineeti Chopra. The due is reuniting to deliver a one of its kind love story to the audience.

The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

