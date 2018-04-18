West Bengal: BJP holds rally seeking justice for rape victims in state

"We have seen TMC leading protest rally demanding justice for Asifa but what about the rape victims of Kamduni, Raniganj," Chatterjee said

The West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha (women's wing) today held a protest rally in the city demanding justice for rape victims in the state. Led by West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee, several BJP activists participated in the rally that began from Gandhi statue on Mayo Road and terminated near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue in central Kolkata.

"We have seen TMC leading protest rally demanding justice for Asifa but what about the rape victims of Kamduni, Raniganj," Chatterjee said.

"We condemn the atrocities against Asifa but why is TMC mum when rape incident takes place in Bengal and they try to hush it up as a small incident. Atrocities against any woman should not be considered on the basis of her religion or caste.

In all the cases, the culprits should be punished" Chatterjee said. The Trinamool Congress last week took out a protest rally demanding justice for Kathua and Unnao rape victims and immediate arrest of the culprits.

