West Bengal bypolls: TMC bags all 3 seats

Kolkata: In a major boost for the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the party on Thursday bagged all the three assembly seats where bypolls were held on November 25 by trouncing the BJP."

The TMC won the Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur bypolls. The BJP emerged in the second position in all the three seats. Tapan Deb Sinha of TMC won the Kaliaganj seat in a close contest, defeating his nearest BJP rival Kamal Chandra Sarkar by 2,418 votes, EC officials said.

TMC's Pradip Sarkar wrested Kharagpur Sadar seat from BJP, which came as a shock for the saffron party as it was earlier held by the party's state president Dilip Ghosh before he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Medinipur seat.

Sarkar defeated Premchandra Jha of BJP by a comfortable margin of 20,788 votes. The saffron party had a lead of nearly 45,000 votes in this seat during the Lok Sabha polls. The TMC candidate for Karimpur, Bimalendu Sinha Roy won by over 23,910 votes defeating his BJP rival Jaiprakash Majumdar. TMC MP Mohua Mitra had bagged Karimpur in the last polls before she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Krishnanagar.

TMC's Sinha Roy bagged 1,03,278 votes whereas his nearest rival Majumdar of BJP bagged 79,368 votes. This is the first time that the TMC has bagged the Kaliaganj and Kharagpur seats.

"We dedicate this victory to the people of Bengal. This is a victory in favour of secularism and unity and is a mandate against NRC. The BJP is getting paid back for its arrogance of power and for insulting the people of the state.

"This mandate is against the politics of arrogance and people have outrightly rejected the BJP. They want to turn legal citizens of the country into refugees and send them to detention centres," chief minister Mamata Banerjee told a TV channel.

