West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee forms special committee for Darjeeling's development

The Chief Minister, who is on a three-day trip to the north Bengal hills, said the university to be inaugurated in Darjeeling's Mungpoo on Wednesday will be named the Darjeeling Hill University

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced the formation of a special committee to explore the scope of development in the Darjeeling hills and stressed on the importance to boost the tourism sector in the region.

The committee, presided over by Darjeeling MLA Amar Singh Rai, will submit a report to the state government within the next six months.

"The state chief secretary has formed a special committee today. Darjeeling MLA Amar Singh Rai will be in charge of the committee. Two other MLAs (of Kalimpong and Kurseong), the chairman of Darjeeling municipality and district magistrates and superintendent of police of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts will also the part of the committee," Banerjee said after conducting the administrative review meeting of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) here.

"The committee will submit a report to the state government within the next six months regarding the scope and areas of development in the Darjeeling hills. It is important to maintain the present situation as well as take necessary steps to boost up the tourism industry here," she said. Banerjee said Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) leaders and current GTA chairman Binay Tamang and vice chairman Anit Thapa have been appointed as the chief advisors of the committee.

"In order to bring development to Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Mirik, we need to take up short term, mid-term and long term planning. The committee will look into that and take decisions accordingly," she said after the meeting. The Chief Minister, who is on a three-day trip to the north Bengal hills, said the university to be inaugurated in Darjeeling's Mungpoo on Wednesday will be named the Darjeeling Hill University.

"It is a great thing for the people here. A university was a long pending demand of the people of Darjeeling. They demanded the university from the central government but it did not happen so the state government has come forward to fulfil their wish. An educational hub is also coming up in Kurseong," she added.

