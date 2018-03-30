West Bengal officer injured during Ram Navami clash airlifted to Coimbatore for surgery

Arindam Dutta Chowdhury, the Durgapur IPS officer whose right hand was severed by a bomb splinter during Ram Navami violence, reaches top TN facility



DCP Arindam Dutta Chowdhury

Arindam Dutta Chowdhury, deputy commissioner of police, West Bengal (HQ), whose right arm was almost severed when a crude bomb was hurled at him during Ram Navami clashes in Asansol's Ranigunj area on March 26, was admitted to a super-specialty hospital in Coimbatore for surgery to save the arm. A senior hospital official confirmed that DCP Chowdhury had arrived around 7.30 pm in a special ambulance.

Soon after he was brought, Dr S Raja Sabapathy, director and head of the department of plastic and reconstructive surgery examined Chowdhury. The officer had already undergone a surgical procedure at Mission hospital, Durgapur, and the wound was examined. All his other health parameters were found to be normal. "The patient's general condition is stable, but his right forearm has severe fractures, which first need to be aligned and a reconstructive procedure will be required to restore the damaged muscle and skin," Dr Sabapathy explained.

When asked about the chance of saving the forearm, Dr Sabapathy, said Chowdhury would be able to use the hand after undergoing a few corrective and reconstructive surgical procedures, followed by physiotherapy. When asked about the time frame, Dr Sabapathy said, "It usually takes six to seven weeks from the first surgery for signs of recovery to be seen. The entire line of treatment is done in a phased manner."

Golden hour saved arm

Dr Partha Pal, chief medical superintendent at Mission hospital, Durgapur, told mid-day, "The officer was brought to the hospital within the golden hour and he was conscious and alert. As all his other parameters were functioning properly, he was immediately taken in for a surgical procedure to fix the fractured bones (which were hanging loose), remove of the dead tissue, and rejoin it. But, he will require other corrective surgeries in order to use the hand fully. Chowdhury needed a supra major reconstructive procedure to save the hand and therefore we decided to shift him to Ganga hospital, Coimbatore, which is well known for conducting such surgeries."

Dr Pal said Chowdhury travelled on a regular passenger plane, but was accompanied by Dr Taraknath Tarafdar, accident and emergency medicine expert, to tackle any en route emergency problem. Dr Krishnandu Goswami, plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Mission hospital, who first operated on the police officer, said, "We conducted the initial surgery, which lasted for over three hours and he has now been shifted to a bigger centre. When asked about the chances of saving the hand, Dr Goswami said, "The patient will require many more surgeries and will also require physiotherapy. Only time will tell if he can regain use of his hand."

At ground level

Anuj Sharma, additional director general of police (L&O) West Bengal said, "It is an unfortunate incident. We have made arrests in the case and will take strong action against the perpetrators." When asked about the type of bomb that was hurled at the IPS officer, he said, "The forensic experts are doing their job to ascertain the same." Five police personnel were also injured in the attack.

Circle Inspector Chandrashekar Das of Raniganj area said, "We have arrested 21 people in connection with the violence, of which nine are in police custody. The rest are in judicial custody. We have arrested the accused for attempt to murder, along with other sections of the IPC."

IPS officers show support

IPS officers Association secretary Ashish Gupta from New Delhi said, "We are deeply concerned about DCP Arindam Chowdhury's health and wish him a speedy recovery. At the same time, we have been taught to remain calm and be prepared for vicious action by agitators or mobs or rioters who at times go out of control. They (mob/agitators/rioters) are our countrymen, and we cannot merely use force against them."

21

Total number of people arrested in the case so far

05

No. of cops injured in the attack

