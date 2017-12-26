West Bengal to impart advanced vocational training in Higher Secondary schools

These advanced courses in the schools would be introduced in a phase wise manner

The West Bengal government has decided to impart advanced vocational training in higher secondary (HS) schools for skill development, Purnendu Bose, minister for Technical Education said. Bose said that training in vocational education was important to creating employment opportunities. At present, nearly 2700 HS schools had been selected for imparting courses in vocational training, he said while speaking at a BNCCI seminar.

He said that out of the 2700 schools, 700 of them had been selected for providing courses on advanced vocational training. These advanced courses in the schools would be introduced in a phase wise manner, Bose said. Besides vocational training, formal education would also be given to the students.

The government was also keen to collaborate with institutions like National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Nabard and chambers of commerce. State engagement officer Bikram Das of NSDC said that the Central government was having sponsored schemes for vocational education in government and government-aided schools.

