What a mess Theresa May created in handling Brexit negotiations: Donald Trump

Trump also took what may be a final swipe at outgoing Prime Minister May, accusing her of making a "mess" of Britain's planned exit from the European Union

Theresa May. Pic /AFP

Washington/London: In rare public disdain for a British Prime Minister, US President Donald Trump assailed premier Theresa May for the "mess" she created over her handling of the crucial Brexit negotiations with the EU and even welcomed her impending departure from office.

The US President's digital tirade against the British Prime Minister came hours after Downing Street reiterated the UK's ambassador to the US Kim Darroch has May's "full support" following the leak of diplomatic cables highly critical of Trump's presidency. Trump's devastating tweets sent a clear message to London that Darroch, a career diplomat who was Monday branded an anti-Trump globalist by his foes back home, is no longer welcome in the White House. He was dis-invited from a dinner with Trump, the Emir of Qatar and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday.

Trump also took what may be a final swipe at outgoing Prime Minister May, accusing her of making a "mess" of Britain's planned exit from the European Union — a 28-member bloc Trump disdains.

He also made clear that the "special relationship" under May's successor who will take over in a couple of weeks will be on his terms, a sentiment that could have enormous political and diplomatic implications in London and beyond. "The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister," Trump tweeted as May's successor will be announced on July 23 after she formally resigned last month after failing to get the backing of Conservative MPs for her divorce deal with the EU. "I have been very critical about the way the UK and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit," he said.

