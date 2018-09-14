What A Week: Serena, et tu?

people

Just a quick (and maybe bi***y, maybe gushing, maybe useless) opinion on that happened on the week that went by

What really upset me last week was seeing Serena Williams lose it at the US Open. Yes, she may have been justified about a few things, but most of it was just a tantrum. She couldn't believe that a 20-year-old Naomi Osaka (who has beaten her before so it wasn't a fluke) was beating her again, and that the umpire wasn't giving her to chance to slightly bend the rules (her coach admitted he was coaching her from the sidelines, which isn't allowed). And then everyone behaved as if it was such a tragedy she lost, making poor Osaka cry. As someone on the internet rightly said if Serena was once Osaka's hero, there is a lesson in why people should never meet their heroes. My question is this -- why is winning always this important that sportsmanship took a back seat? After watching the match, I felt Serena now feels she is entitled to win. And that never should be the case. Also, isn't it always better for the game when new champions are born? Wouldn't the game be boring if the same people won all the freaking time? Serena, you are a legend, and one loss isn't doing you any disservice. Learn some lesson from yesteryear greats like Steffy Graff about smiling through their tears every time they lost.

On a lighter note, Alia Bhatt put up a picture of her and my love, Ranbir Kapoor. This couple sure seems to be making it official, and we are all for it. I do have to say for the record that it's happening this way, as Ranbir hasn't met me yet! Lol! Another maybe-couple alert is Arjun Rampal and model Gabriella Demetriades, who are vacationing together in France right now. We can just wait and see if they are "just friends".

Also, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj had quite a little spat, flinging shoes and all. I mean, you are at New York Fashion week, at a posh after party, and you can only think of lunging at each other. Money surely doesn't teach manners. That bump on Cardi B's head was quite something, and has prompted many moronic make-up bloggers to recreate the look on social media. It's like when everyone thought Rachel had a penis, and stuffed their jeans with socks! If you are not getting the FRIENDS reference, then I am officially old now.

For now, I am ready to see multiple pictures of the beautiful Ganpati and not-so-beautiful pictures of overdressed celebrities doing the rounds of the pandals. By next week this time, I may be blind with all the diamonds on my timeline and this column will have to write itself out. See you next time!

