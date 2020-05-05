What break-up? Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra are very much together and this video is proof

A few weeks ago, reports about Karan Kundra and Anushka Dandekar's break up began surfacing on social media and fans were worried. One of the most loved couples of Tinsel Town was suddenly no longer together? Well, the good news is they are very much together and their Instagram video is proof. They both shared the same video on their respective accounts to silence all the speculations.

It was a video that was all about virtual dating and was truly edited crisply and fantastically. Anusha wrote- "Ok so it's been over 6 weeks of lockdown. Karan and I are virtual dating! Obviously I worked out some amazing ways to keep the love alive! @bumble_india also has an amazing Video Chat feature so you guys can connect with your Bumble matches while staying home. Why don't you give these tips a go? Also don't forget to tell us how it went! Remember you can still find the love of your life or reunite with yours soon, this will help keep it special." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Now here's hoping all those people who were mourning their break-up cheer up and we hope they continue sharing such charming videos on social media to keep all of us happy!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news