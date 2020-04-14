What did Saif Ali Khan tell daughter Sara Ali Khan after Love Aaj Kal's failure? The actor reveals!

Saif Ali Khan is one actor from Bollywood who has possibly seen the maximum highs and extreme lows. If on one hand, he had tent pole blockbusters like Race, Race 2, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Love Aaj Kal, he also had scathing failures like Chef, Laal Kaptaan, and Happy Ending. So talking about success and failure with him could be a nice idea for any actor.

That's exactly what his daughter Sara Ali Khan did after the failure of her last film, Love Aaj Kal. What advice did daddy have for his dearest daughter after it failed to meet the expectations? In an interview with Film Companion, he spilled the beans on the same. "I did message her and ask if she's alright. Of course, it's a romantic and nice fatherly notion (to hold your daughter's hand through hardships), but I don't think it's really needed. I think she's quite tough and smart and she gets it. And I told her, 'you have to go through this'."

He also spoke about why she opted to be a part of this film, "You must have liked something, you might have liked someone; the director or the producer. Not much has to go wrong for it to go wrong... You have to keep working through it."

On the work front, Saif's next film would be Bunty Aur Babli 2 whereas Sara would be seen in Coolie No. 1.

