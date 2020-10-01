What does Eugenie Bouchard do during her free time at French Open?

Canadian tennis beauty Eugenie Bouchard, who is steadily rebuilding her career six years after making the semi-finals of French Open, has no problems with players being confined to their hotels when they are not on site. "If you're asking me if I brought any stuffed animals, no, I did not," said the Canadian when asked how she fills her downtime in Paris.

"I brought some books and I have subscriptions to Netflix and Hulu, so that's mostly what's getting me through. "I'm currently watching Billions, I've started watching Selling Sunset on Netflix. Everyone was talking about it, and I don't like watching reality too much, but I kind of felt out of the loop and out of the conversation, so I started watching it," said Bouchard, who is ranked World No. 168.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever