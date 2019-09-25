What drives jewelers to social media, explains fashion influencer Franky Diamond

A good social media marketing strategy helps in empowering your brand to aspirational heights. But a great social presence helps in empowering clients. This thought is particularly applicable to the jewelry industry where mouth publicity spreads rapidly and extensively. Owing to its visual appeal, Jewelers can leverage social media to add to their brand’s awareness and elevate its image. According to Ali Lalani, lovably known as Franky Diamond Toronto, based on the amount of time today's buyers spend on social media, advertising jewelry through targeted social media platforms can be a sound business move.

An iconic fashion and luxury jewelry influencer with a strong fan following on Instagram and Facebook, Franky urges modern jewelers to have a 'digital first' marketing strategy. Today, he has revolutionized diamond setting and diamond hand selection business with his ace industry knowledge. His designs glitter through his Insta handle @FrankyDiamondToronto.

Jewelry is one of the best-suited businesses to online marketing as one can market it through targeted ads as a viable business move. Moving beyond brick-and-mortar stores to make purchases, it allows distinctive online consumers to find edgy, innovative, and unique jewelry designs within a few clicks. And in some cases, highly personalized jewelry lines can even let consumers give an individualistic touch to their jewelry.

Using purely visual platforms, such as Instagram 'share' and 'like' buttons, along with mentioning your products on Pinterest and adding pricing details is a great way to allow modern jewelry buyers to be able to make direct purchases. It also works as a great platform for positive reviews and comments, which means that as a jeweler, you can connect with the potential target audience directly. Also, boosting videos and posts on Facebook and Instagram is a great way to maximize eyeballs on your brand.

Talking about leveraging social media platforms, Franky Diamond Toronto says, "Establishing connections and relationships with your direct consumers through social media platforms is the biggest advantage of jewelry busing experience." He also urges jewelers to get timely feedback about their target audience’s opinions, which can further help them to grow their business in the right direction.

Right from developing online credit practices to displaying a visually appealing merchandise variety to investing in social platforms, it’s all about utilizing the luxury of social media and keeping abreast of changing millennial customer’s needs and requirements.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever