What if Karan Johar starred in Bobby? Filmmaker shares a hilarious video as Bollywood reacts

Rishi Kapoor became a heartthrob and a sensation after the blockbuster success of Bobby, his launchpad in Hindi Cinema that was made by his father and the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. It was the year 1973 and the songs of this film are as fresh in 2020! One of the romantic saga's most memorable melodies was Main Shayar Toh Nahin, which he paid homage to in 2004 in the film HumTum.

But just imagine for once that the song features Karan Johar instead of Kapoor and he is the one who's coyly singing. The filmmaker, judiciously, and hilariously using the face-swapping feature, uploaded a video on Instagram where we could see his face plastered on Rishi Kapoor's body.

See what happened then:

Not being able to control and contain their laughter and excitement, a lot of his friends from Bollywood came out with their comments on his post. First in line was Abhishek Bachchan, who commented with a face-palm emoji, Aditi Rao Hydari had her heart for him, Maheep Kapoor called the video fab and also had some laughing emojis, Tahira Kashyap wrote- "See your father always knew about your talent and looks! You should have listened to him." (sic)

That's not all, there were some more comments! Karan Wahi wrote- "What a debut KJO." (sic) Pooja Hegde had this to say- "Woahhhh...that's amaze." (sic) Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor shared the laughing and the clapping emoji. Good friend Kajol left as many as seven laughing emojis and three clapping emojis in the comments section. Shilpa Shetty wrote- "Faaaaaaabbbbbb!" (sic) Manish Malhotra commented- "This is so good and Raj Kapoor was my favourite film maker to." (sic) Also commenting with laughing emojis was Preity Zinta but she couldn't help but amalgamate it with the clapping emojis too.

This has to be his best and the most commented video to date and let's see which Bollywood classic and Hindi film hero he puts his face on next! And given Rishi Kapoor himself has a great and sometimes a wicked sense of humour, how would he respond and react to this?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news