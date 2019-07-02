What is Faisal Khan's new ride these days?

television

One of the most talked about historical show on Sony Entertainment Television has won viewers' hearts with its action-packed drama, compelling characters, and captivating storyline. Post the 5-year leap, the show has welcomed a lot of new faces. One of them is Faisal Khan who is playing the role of Chandragupta Maurya. He is receiving great appreciation from the audiences on being able to adapt the character so well.

Recently, Faisal Khan aka Chandragupta Maurya has found fallen in love with new being and both enjoy spending time together . As he is staying in Umbergaon for the shoot of the show and spending most of his time with the cast, he has made a lot of new friends. His list of new friends does not limit to humans but includes animals too. In the show, the horse that Chandragupta Maurya rides is Chulbul. Faisal Khan has developed a very strong bond with Chulbul and even after shoots he spends time with him. In fact, these days he has taken a back seat from cars or bikes and rather uses his horse Chulbul for daily transport.

Faisal Khan shared, "I am an animal lover and have had few pets in the past. Although bonding with a horse is never easy but Chulbul and I got along really well. We share a strong connection and enjoy each other's company. Even when I don't have a sequence with him the whole day, I still go to meet him after shoots and spend some time with him. These days, I have started going to sets with Chulbul and enjoy my time with him in the morning. It is a surreal experience to go to the sets on a horse and Chulbul has made it possible for me."

