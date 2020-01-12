'What is problem yaar', says Kirti Kulhari's tattoo
Peruvian tattoo artist Javo el Hobo felt Kirti Kulhari had high endurance levels.
Kirti Kulhari has finally got a tattoo done. Though she loves getting inked, being an actor it is difficult as it may not go with the character you are playing. You then need jars of foundation to conceal the mark before you face the camera. There was also the fear of pain but while holidaying in Lima, Peru, recently, the actor decided it was time.
And my 2nd successful attempt at a tattoo ðâ¤ï¸ I have always loved tattoos but not on me âºï¸ being an actor, have always wanted to have my body as a clean canvas to be painted on with the colors of every character I play..plus don't have a very high threshold for physical painð but this time in Lima, Peru with a lot of support from my dear husband , I went through with it ... Yayyyy ...it says " what is problem yaar" which is something my dad says often( in his grammatically incorrect English) to basically say " everything is fine the way it is, there's no problem" ð and actually there isn't.. so this is what my first tattoo is all about â¤ï¸ to a few more ð¥ and the man who did this for me is a travelling tattoo artist @javo_el_hobo who I met at a hostel in Lima.. Thank u so much for doing this ð¤ð¤ð¤ loads of love and best wishes to u â¤ï¸
The tattoo reads, 'What is problem yaar' (inset). Peruvian tattoo artist Javo el Hobo felt she had high endurance levels. At the end, it was not as bad as the Bard of Blood actor thought. Looks like Kulhari is already planning another tattoo.
On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in The Girl On The Train. The film, which stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead, will see Kirti essaying a cop. It is directed by Ribhu Das Gupta and also features Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta.
