'What is problem yaar', says Kirti Kulhari's tattoo

Kirti Kulhari has finally got a tattoo done. Though she loves getting inked, being an actor it is difficult as it may not go with the character you are playing. You then need jars of foundation to conceal the mark before you face the camera. There was also the fear of pain but while holidaying in Lima, Peru, recently, the actor decided it was time.

The tattoo reads, 'What is problem yaar' (inset). Peruvian tattoo artist Javo el Hobo felt she had high endurance levels. At the end, it was not as bad as the Bard of Blood actor thought. Looks like Kulhari is already planning another tattoo.

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in The Girl On The Train. The film, which stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead, will see Kirti essaying a cop. It is directed by Ribhu Das Gupta and also features Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta.

