What is Sidharth Shukla doing during this lockdown, the actor answers his fans!

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla recently engaged in a Q&A with fans on Twitter. One fan asked if he helped around the house during the lockdown. Shukla replied, "Well, my mom didn't like the way I did it [the chores] and thought it would be better if she did the needful, so I am exempted (sic)." The actor added that for a greater part of the day he was doing what he does best—sleeping.

Shukla has become one of the most popular names on social media ever since his participation in Bigg Boss 13. Right from singles to even judging reality shows, offers are pouring left, right, and center for the actor. Also, people have been talking about his chemistry and proximity with Shehnaaz Gill for almost a year now.

It seems once the lockdown is over, we might get to see the two of them more often. Time to wait and watch!

