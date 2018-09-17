What? Sonam Kapoor calls Kangana Ranaut 'troublemaker'

television

Sonam Kapoor revealed on Anaita Shroff Adajania's talk show, Feet Up With The Stars, that Kangana Ranaut is determined to break the glass ceiling and to do so, she has to be a troublemaker

Sonam K Ahuja considers Kangana Ranaut a troublemaker. The outspoken actor revealed on Anaita Shroff Adajania's talk show, Feet Up With The Stars, that Kangy is determined to break the glass ceiling and to do so, she has to be a troublemaker.

Sonam, however, added that she also admires Kangy for the way she is and the way she fights for herself irrespective of the repercussions. Considering that the outspoken Sonam often gets into trouble with her statements, she is also labelled a troublemaker by quite a few in B-Town.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are the 'it' couple of B-town. Ever since, they have tied the knot on May 7, 2018, the couple has been inseparable. Their PDA on social media proves that they are made for each other, and the duo has set some major couple goals for their fans. Talking about her marriage and spilling some interesting details about their relationship, Sonam revealed on the show that she prefers "orgasm" over "foodgasm".

The revelations have left everyone surprised. When Anaita asked about Sonam her favourite role-play scenario, she said that husband Anand Ahuja does not has "much of an imagination" in bed. The Veere Di Wedding star also spoke about the kinkiest piece of clothing in her wardrobe, and, they are her corsets.

In the same interview, Sonam also revealed that Anand Ahuja had initially tried to set her up with a friend. In fact, she proceeded to divulge details about how Anand proposed for marriage. Sonam said that he did not even have a ring when he proposed, he just had a moment, and he spilled it out.

Well, we must say, the episode looks super juicy!

