Sonam Kapoor reveals bedroom details with husband Anand Ahuja

In an interaction with Anaita Shroff Adjania for Vogue India, Sonam Kapoor made some secret bedroom revelations with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja. Picture Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are the 'it' couple of B-town. Ever since, they have tied the knot on May 7, 2018, the couple has been inseparable. Their PDA on social media proves that they are made for each other, and the duo has set some major couple goals for their fans. Talking about her marriage and spilling some interesting details about their relationship, Sonam revealed that she prefers "orgasm" over "foodgasm".

All the secret marriage details were spilt in the interaction with fashion designer, Anaita Shroff Adjania for Vogue India. The revelations have left everyone surprised. When Anaita asked about Sonam her favourite role-play scenario, she said that husband Anand Ahuja does not has "much of an imagination" in bed. The Veere Di Wedding star also spoke about the kinkiest piece of clothing in her wardrobe, and, they are her corsets.

In the same interview, Sonam also revealed that Anand Ahuja had initially tried to set her up with a friend. In fact, she proceeded to divulge details about how Anand proposed for marriage. Sonam said that he did not even have a ring when he proposed, he just had a moment, and he spilled it out.

She said, "It was supposed to happen sometime in October but a few months before that we were in New York and this one day I was being a brat having a crappy day. I was complaining about how there was no good person in New York when he was biking and I was walking alongside. He just got off and got on one knee and asked If I wanted to marry him."

On the professional front, Sonam will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. The film is based on a novel written by Anuja Chauhan by the same name. Apart from this, she will be seen sharing screen space with her actor-father Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao.

