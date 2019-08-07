What Sushma Swaraj said in her last tweet to PM Narendra Modi

national

Sushma Swaraj thanked PM Modi for revoking Article 370 in what would be her last words on a public platform before her demise on Tuesday night

Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, Pic courtesy: mid-day archives

"Narendra Modi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said in her last tweet referring to the abrogation of Article 370.” This was former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s last tweet, expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in her last tweet just hours before her death.

The tweet, that was Swaraj's last words posted on a public platform before her demise on Tuesday night, came soon after Parliament’s approval on the resolution that ended the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Remembrance

Remembering the senior BJP leader, the party’s working president Jagat Prakash Nadda said that her last tweet shows how she was involved in serving the nation in an emotional way.

"I have no words to express my feelings. She was so happy when the resolution was adopted by Rajya Sabha on Monday. She expressed her happiness when the triple talaq bill was passed by Parliament. She taught us too many things," said Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who saw her tweet after the resolution was approved in the Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered Swaraj’s contributions as an ‘excellent administrator’. "Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world," he said in a tweet.

An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Quick responses

Sushma Swaraj, being the first woman chief minister of Delhi and the country's first foreign affairs minister was said to be very active in social media during her tenure as minister.

She gave a new dimension to the foreign affairs ministry through her quick response to people who would approach her with their concerns on social media."Even you stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you," she had tweeted in response to a netizen when a man asked her to help, saying that he was "stuck on Mars".

Last month, Swaraj took on a troll on Twitter, who said that she would be missed just like the late former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. "Aap ki bhi bohot yaad ayegi ek din #SheilaDixit (sic) Ji ki tarah Amma (you will be missed one day just like Sheila Dikshit)," the man said in a reply to Sushma's Twitter post, where she had expressed her condolences over the demise of former BJP president Mange Ram Garg. The 67-year-old leader replied to the tweet saying that, "I thank you in anticipation for this kind thought."

