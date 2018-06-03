What! Two dead people get driving licences in Uttar Pradesh

Similarly, Virendra, a Mohalla Masani resident who died on November 26 last year, was issued a permanent driving licence on April 19 this year

In a case of bungling, the government transport office in Mathura has issued driving licences to two dead persons, even as the ARTO claimed to have served a show cause notice to the clerk concerned. As per records, Chetram Jadon, a resident of Jaisinghpura under Govind Nagar police station limits, was issued a learner's licence on March 22, 2018, even though he died last year.

Similarly, Virendra, a Mohalla Masani resident who died on November 26 last year, was issued a permanent driving licence on April 19 this year. “Show cause notice is being served to concerning clerk, who has avoided to take it by going on leave,” Babita Verma, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) said, when asked how the licences of dead people were issued.

She said a letter is being sent to the Regional Transport officer, Agra, requesting him to set up a committee to probe the bungling. The Mathura ARTO office has been in the spot on several occasions for preparing bogus documents.

A bogus driving licence was allegedly issued in the name of lone captured 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab by the government transport office in Mathura when he was in jail. Bogus driving licences were also allegedly unearthed during recruitment in DTC as no record of the licenses issued was available with the ARTO office.

