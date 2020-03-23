Better to be safe than sorry, says Raveena Tandon on her travelling videos

Raveena Tandon has been extra cautious while travelling. She recently posted pictures and videos of an outstation train journey where she is seen disinfecting her cabin with wet wipes and sanitisers. She wrote, "Disinfecting the cabin with wet wipes, sanitiser before the wheels roll and we get comfy! Better to be safe than sorry. Travel only if very necessary and please take precautions and safety of oneself and the others around you is paramount (sic)."

Before Bollywood suspended shoot and trains ground to a halt, the actor had taken off for a shoot for a day. "Skeletal crew and closed door shoot luckily to a town with no Corona cases reported yet. Back home to self-isolate and quarantine at least until March 31 (sic)."

The actor posted the videos of her journey on Instagram to highlight the importance of being safe in current times.

Here's Raveena's video in which she is seen disinfecting the cabin and scrubbing the seats with a soapy solution.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates