Better to be safe than sorry, says Raveena Tandon on her travelling videos

Updated: Mar 23, 2020, 15:12 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Raveena Tandon posted a few videos on Saturday of her journey on Instagram to highlight the importance of being safe in current times.

Raveena Tandon has been extra cautious while travelling. She recently posted pictures and videos of an outstation train journey where she is seen disinfecting her cabin with wet wipes and sanitisers. She wrote, "Disinfecting the cabin with wet wipes, sanitiser before the wheels roll and we get comfy! Better to be safe than sorry. Travel only if very necessary and please take precautions and safety of oneself and the others around you is paramount (sic)."

Before Bollywood suspended shoot and trains ground to a halt, the actor had taken off for a shoot for a day. "Skeletal crew and closed door shoot luckily to a town with no Corona cases reported yet. Back home to self-isolate and quarantine at least until March 31 (sic)."

Here's Raveena's video in which she is seen disinfecting the cabin and scrubbing the seats with a soapy solution.

