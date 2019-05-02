What's brewing between Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes on the field of BCL?

television

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan make the most popular Jodi on Indian television, today. Given their winning chemistry and excellent performances on the show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 as Prerna and Anurag, respectively, the duo has garnered immense love and appreciation from their fans.

However, the magic between the two is not only limited to the show, they are also seen creating waves at the Box Cricket league as well. Despite being in rival teams they are kind of inseparable on the BCL ground.

It seems like Parth and Erica wanted to play in the same team but Parth landed up in Kolkata Baabu Moshayes and Erica in Bengaluru Warriors. Their bonding and closeness became even more evident when they played a match against each other. The two while representing rival teams were rather seen supporting each other and encouraging each other to give their best.

Their cute acts weren't missed by the spectators either, as the commentators gladly highlighted these moments between the two. When Erica took to the pitch to bat, and Parth was fielding in front of her, the commentators mentioned in jest that he won't catch-out her, as they are close friends.

Speaking about the duo, a source from the set informs, "Parth and Erica's team were playing against each other and when he was batting and hitting sixes, Erica was really happy and seen dancing instead of getting upset".

With so much drama, gossip and fun, this season of BCL is living up to its promise of delivering a full dose of entertainment.

