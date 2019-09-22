What's in store for India's auto sector in future?

The Pune Motor Show on Friday saw many dignitaries addressing their views on the current scenario of the auto sector. The event was held at the Deccan College Ground in Yerwada. In a panel discussion on 'Auto Industry- Now and Future’, Nikhil Oswal, CEO, International Supply Chain Education Alliance ISCEA-SCNext India, World Trade Center Pune, was of the opinion that the auto sector is changing and it is bringing glamour in the Indian automotive industry. "India has a huge potential to establish itself into the international arena and can compete with countries like China that manufactures over 20 million cars per annum. The future of Indian automotive market is bright and it is attracting global companies and I think in another three years, we’ll have best brands operating here," he said.

He also said that there has been advancement in the sale of electric vehicles in India as they are more eco-friendly and maintainable. "People are looking for comfort while buying vehicles and if the technology is advanced then the youth will embrace the changing trends," Oswal added.

Other panelists included Vishal Minawala, Diana Pundole and Rahul Bam. Diana Pundole, who has been passionate about driving from an early age, said that she wants to encourage women to take up the sport. "I've learned many lessons while driving on the tracks as well on the roads. I have received many compliments for being a woman racer on the tracks but unfortunately, the attitude of people changes when they see me on the road. I think that needs to change and we need to encourage more women who are interested to take up the sport," she said.

Rahul Bam explained that there is a connection between the rider and the vehicle that matters rather than the looks of the bike as the user’s input is interpreted many times when they hit the road. "But biking on Pune roads is a dilemma as there is no discipline here," he said. The motor show will conclude on Sunday.

