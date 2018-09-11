What's in the cylinder?

food

The crispy-chewy chimney cones at this Kemp's Corner eatery are a must-try

Paneer schezwan, Ole Mexicana

First yoghurt, then cupcakes and now, waffles and milkshakes — the many QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) trends in the city have always managed to get us hooked and lose interest soon due to lack of originality. But when we see the chimney cones at Budapest Bakehouse, we are tempted to change our opinion, as a lot can be done with the fillings in the crispy cones, which are a speciality of the Hungarian capital.

The Budapest Bakehouse

The variety on offer is impressive, at least on paper. We dive for Berrylicious (Rs 220) a sweet offering, first. The attendants are well-versed with the menu and give descriptions beyond the "this is medium spicy" kind of answers. The cone comes filled with blueberry compote and a twist of vanilla ice cream, which tastes regular. One bite and we are in dessert heaven, as the cinnamon cone with its crispy-yet-chewable texture wins over the cinnamon hater in us.

Berrylicious

But these cones are very messy to eat! No complaints here. We next jump to the savoury section, and plumb for three picks: paneer schezwan, cajun potato, ole Mexicana and hot cottage (all Rs 180). We are instantly sold on this snack which has a sinfully cheesy filling of veggies, salsa, corn and cheese. As for the rest, they use a near identical base sauce but with a few tweaks to match the name. So while schezwan includes desi schezwan sauce, hot cottage has a pizza-style sauce, and the cajun potato filling is the worst of the lot.



Hot Cottage

We would recommend eating just one savoury cone, for the multiple offerings with an identical base sauce can be a bummer. Budapest Bakehouse does a commendable job with their vegan cones, but we'd like to see them get more adventurous.

AT Cornelian Building, August Kranti Marg, Kemp's Corner.

CALL 9004658226

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Budapest Bakehouse didn't know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals