Search

What's In Your Dabba Challenge: Bhumi Pednekar shares her Dabba and the food is irresistible

Updated: Jan 16, 2020, 08:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

After Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar responds to Akshay Kumar in the ongoing What's In Your Dabba Challenge, and her food is just irresistible.

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Bhumi Pednekar
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Bhumi Pednekar

The What's In Your Dabba Challenge that has started on Instagram seems to have gripped the Bollywood celebrities. It all started with Twinkle Khanna and soon we had the likes of Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Shikhar Dhawan, and Katrina Kaif.

The latest actor to join the bandwagon is Bhumi Pednekar, who was nominated by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star, Kumar. Just like all the other Bollywood celebrities, she too is very strict when it comes to her diet regime but her food is just irresistible.

Taking to her Twitter account, she wrote-Eating healthy is a lifestyle, it's a choice and not a compulsion cause you are what you eat :) You know the unfit to fit the journey I've had and Akshay Kumar has really motivated me through it :)Thank you for nominating me. Have a look right here:

And here's another tweet where she shared what all is there in her Dabba:

And then, she goes on to nominate Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, and Kartik Aaryan to take the chain and the challenge forward.

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen in films like Takht, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Durgavati, Bhoot- Part 1, and Mr. Lele.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
TRENDING STORY
Man convicted for 'feeling up' actor; court slams 'sleeping' excuse

Man convicted for 'feeling up' actor; court slams 'sleeping' excuse