What's In Your Dabba Challenge: Bhumi Pednekar shares her Dabba and the food is irresistible

The What's In Your Dabba Challenge that has started on Instagram seems to have gripped the Bollywood celebrities. It all started with Twinkle Khanna and soon we had the likes of Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Shikhar Dhawan, and Katrina Kaif.

The latest actor to join the bandwagon is Bhumi Pednekar, who was nominated by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star, Kumar. Just like all the other Bollywood celebrities, she too is very strict when it comes to her diet regime but her food is just irresistible.

Taking to her Twitter account, she wrote-Eating healthy is a lifestyle, it's a choice and not a compulsion cause you are what you eat :) You know the unfit to fit the journey I've had and Akshay Kumar has really motivated me through it :)Thank you for nominating me. Have a look right here:

Eating healthy is a lifestyle, it’s a choice and not a compulsion cause you are what you eat :) You know the unfit to fit journey I’ve had and @akshaykumar has really motivated me through it :)Thank you for nominating me. pic.twitter.com/UMHPqsSkE7 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) January 15, 2020

And here's another tweet where she shared what all is there in her Dabba:

So in my dabba I have avocado and chicken salad, almond flour roti, some chicken curry, stir fried mushrooms and tofu isabgol tikki :) Wholesome, low cal and satisfying. Eat well and right, then there’s no fight ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ‍âÂÂÂÂ — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) January 15, 2020

And then, she goes on to nominate Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, and Kartik Aaryan to take the chain and the challenge forward.

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen in films like Takht, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Durgavati, Bhoot- Part 1, and Mr. Lele.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates