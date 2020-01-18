Search

What's In Your Dabba Challenge: Want to have a look at Sonali Bendre and Tusshar Kapoor's diet?

Updated: Jan 18, 2020, 13:43 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Tusshar Kapoor and Sonali Bendre accept the Dabba challenge of Twinkle Khanna and share their food on their recent Instagram posts!

Tusshar Kapoor and Sonali Bendre
Twinkle Khanna triggered the What's In Your Dabba Challenge by sharing a plate of healthy beetroot tikkis and now, several B-Town folks are taking up the What's In Your Dabba challenge. From Bhumi Pednekar to Malaika Arora, they are giving us a glimpse of what is in their tiffin boxes to make it an Internet trend.

And now, the latest Bollywood actors to join the bandwagon is Tusshar Kapoor and Sonali Bendre, who gave us a glimpse of their diet, take a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet ... so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one .....Here's a sneak peak of what's in my dabba , so this is my mid morning snack ( or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast ðÂÂÂÂÂÂI try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice ... so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier) I prefer having a spread of accompaniments. I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney . The other accompaniments can be Sambhar or rasam depending on my mood ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ I nominate @yasminkarachiwala and @varundvn to know more how they eat healthy @tweakindia #whatsinyourdabba

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onJan 14, 2020 at 12:45am PST

This Challenge could actually inspire their fans to give up junk food and pick up a healthy diet. A lot of actors like Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif, and Bhumi Pednekar have already responded to the challenge, let's see who's next. 

