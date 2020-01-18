What's In Your Dabba Challenge: Want to have a look at Sonali Bendre and Tusshar Kapoor's diet?

Twinkle Khanna triggered the What's In Your Dabba Challenge by sharing a plate of healthy beetroot tikkis and now, several B-Town folks are taking up the What's In Your Dabba challenge. From Bhumi Pednekar to Malaika Arora, they are giving us a glimpse of what is in their tiffin boxes to make it an Internet trend.

And now, the latest Bollywood actors to join the bandwagon is Tusshar Kapoor and Sonali Bendre, who gave us a glimpse of their diet, take a look:

This Challenge could actually inspire their fans to give up junk food and pick up a healthy diet. A lot of actors like Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif, and Bhumi Pednekar have already responded to the challenge, let's see who's next.

