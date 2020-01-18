What's In Your Dabba Challenge: Want to have a look at Sonali Bendre and Tusshar Kapoor's diet?
Tusshar Kapoor and Sonali Bendre accept the Dabba challenge of Twinkle Khanna and share their food on their recent Instagram posts!
Twinkle Khanna triggered the What's In Your Dabba Challenge by sharing a plate of healthy beetroot tikkis and now, several B-Town folks are taking up the What's In Your Dabba challenge. From Bhumi Pednekar to Malaika Arora, they are giving us a glimpse of what is in their tiffin boxes to make it an Internet trend.
And now, the latest Bollywood actors to join the bandwagon is Tusshar Kapoor and Sonali Bendre, who gave us a glimpse of their diet, take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for nominating me @neelamkotharisoni ....so this was in my 'Dabba' for lunch today! I usually eat healthy vegetarian for lunch and today it was 'Karele' ka masala with 'toor' dal and wheat rotis! The Karela is first roasted in olive oil and then mixed with masala! Likewise, the dal is roasted in olive oil and mixed with a tadka of lasoon, jeera etc! I nominate 5 health conscious women @tabutiful @mallikasherawat @kskadakia @anshukayoga & @shabskofficial to know what's in their Dabba! Don't forget to share a photo with #whatsinyourdabba and tag @tweakindia #eathealthy #stayfit
View this post on Instagram
My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet ... so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one .....Here's a sneak peak of what's in my dabba , so this is my mid morning snack ( or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast ðÂÂÂÂÂÂI try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice ... so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier) I prefer having a spread of accompaniments. I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney . The other accompaniments can be Sambhar or rasam depending on my mood ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ I nominate @yasminkarachiwala and @varundvn to know more how they eat healthy @tweakindia #whatsinyourdabba
View this post on Instagram
Eating healthy is a lifestyle, it's a choice and not a compulsion cause you are what you eat :) You know the unfit to fit journey I've had and @akshaykumar has really motivated me through it :)Thank you for nominating me. So in my dabba I have avocado and chicken salad, almond flour roti, some chicken curry, stir fried mushrooms and tofu isabgol tikki :) Wholesome, low cal and satisfying. Eat well and right, then there's no fight ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ I nominate @ayushmannk @taapsee and @kartikaaryan for the challenge. For more updates on all our dabbas go to @tweakindia #WhatsInYourDabba
View this post on InstagramView this post on Instagram
And my quest for vegan, healthy recipes continues ... Thank u @twinklerkhanna @tweakindia for nominating me . So here's #whatsinyourdabba my style ..... Zucchini noodles with red bell pepper sauce - skin the zucchini, scrape of thin strips lengthwise. In a pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil, add 2 cloves crushed garlic, oregano, chopped red bell peppers and sauté till soft. Add the zucchini, salt to taste and sauté for a min. Remove and serve with a lime wedge..... I nominate @theshilpashetty @sophiechoudry @arjunkapoor coz I wanna peek into #whatsinyourdabba(p.s all ingredients r locally grown n organic )
This Challenge could actually inspire their fans to give up junk food and pick up a healthy diet. A lot of actors like Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif, and Bhumi Pednekar have already responded to the challenge, let's see who's next.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe