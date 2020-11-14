What's the B-Town connect to Korean zombie thriller Peninsula?

The Korean zombie thriller, Peninsula, which releases in theatres later this month, has an Indian connect. The film's trailer has been cut with the background score from Anurag Kashyap's Ugly (2013) starring Rahul Bhat, Ronit Roy and Vineet Kumar Singh. Directed by Yeon Sung-ho, Peninsula is a sequel to Train to Busan (2016).

Says Kashyap, "I am a big admirer of Yeon Sung-ho and his work. I had the good fortune of meeting him at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. I am extremely happy and excited about my film 'Ugly' music being used for his movie trailer in India. The music of 'Ugly' fits the trailer so well."

An official Cannes Film Festival 2020 selection, Peninsula was to make its world premiere at the event, which was put off due to the pandemic. It stars Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun.

