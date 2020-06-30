What's the secret behind Maria Sharapova's glow?

Wonder what's behind the glow which Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova invariably displays?

Let the former World No.1 tell you: "I start my day really healthy. I drink a lot of water with lemon to begin with; I've done that throughout my career. Then I have a green smoothie with kale, lemon, spinach and sometimes a little apple or avocado."

Sharapova, 33, stressed on how maintaining a good diet is the key to one's well being. "There are many lessons I have taken away from my career and a good, healthy diet is certainly one of them. I've always been someone who takes good care of my body. It doesn't matter if you are a professional athlete or you work in an office, what you put into your body is always going to be extremely important," the five-time Grand Slam champ was quoted as saying by Tennis World, USA.

Sharapova quit the sport in February this year.

She was suspended in 2016 for using meldonium, a newly banned drug developed for heart patients. It was reported that Sharapova took meldonium for magnesium deficiency.

