What's with the anti-fit clothes, Neha Dhupia?

But we wonder why Dhupia now prefers flowing silhouettes. Just saying

Neha Dhupia

We have been observing Neha Dhupia's recent outings. Mostly on point with her sartorial statements, the actor has been spotted lately in loose, flowy wear. She has also ditched her killer heels for flat shoes. Maybe it's her way of dressing comfortably post her sudden shaadi with Angad Bedi last month. But we wonder why Dhupia now prefers flowing silhouettes. Just saying.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates