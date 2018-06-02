When Amitabh Bachchan battled with Ranveer Singh for the quirky tag

Amitabh Bachchan says he is ready to compete with actor Ranveer Singh over fashion statement



Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh

Amitabh Bachchan is known for taking on, and occasionally chiding, the younger lot of actors on social media. Yesterday, he seemed to be in a mood to challenge Ranveer Singh.

Amitabh, 75, took to Instagram and a shared a photograph of himself sporting a purple shirt, a jarring navy blur blazer and purple pants. "This is the ultimate limit of excess... Ready to compete with Ranveer Singh," Amitabh captioned the image.

The cine icon wrote on his blog that the "clothings are on a volume that has deafened the ears". "The look and feel have been designed partially by me, on the instruct of the production department - a determined serious attitudinal bunch of experienced experts ready at a drop of a hat to negate all that you strive in front of the camera. It is loud, it played to the galleries beyond and it is a selling tele shopping encounter," Amitabh Bachchan added.

The Padmaavat actor is known for his quirky and outlandish style of dressing. He was quick to respond. Ranveer wrote, "Ha ha ha... it's a no-contest! I concede (sic)."

We too think Big B outshone Ranveer all the way.

On the acting front, Amitabh will next be seen in "Thugs Of Hindostan", which also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and "Dangal" famed Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Also Read: 37 Years On, From Rocky To Sanju - Life Comes A Full Circle For Aalim Hakim

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates