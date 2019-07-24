When Deepika Padukone grabbed all the attention of patients at an eye clinic

bollywood

Patients at an eye clinic were delighted to see Deepika Padukon in their midst.

Deepika Padukone took time out for an eye examination on Monday afternoon. She was spotted at Dr Himanshu Mehta's clinic at Juhu Scheme. It was a routine checkup. Patients were delighted to see Dippy in their midst.

She was dressed casually in a white top and black trousers. Check out some pictures of Deepika Padukone's recent visit at Mehta's clinic:



For the unversed, the ophthalmologist has several B-Town stars as his patients, including the Bachchans.



On the work front, Deepika Padukone recently hit headlines when snapshots of her leaving filmmaker Luv Ranjan's office with frequent co-star Ranbir Kapoor went viral. The photos sparked off speculations if Deepika and Ranbir are all set to reunite on the screen.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, who were former lovers, turned heads with their on-screen chemistry in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha, Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Siddharth Anand's Bachna Ae Haseeno.

The photos threw fans into a tizzy, making them wonder if Dips and Ranbir will co-star in Lov Ranjan's next project. A particular image which saw Ranbir hugging Ranjan hinted that the meeting went well.

For the unversed, in 2018, it was announced that Ranbir will be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled film, which would also feature Ajay Devgn. However, it was not clear if the meeting was for the same film.

While fans of the jodi were quite gung-ho about the news, many on social media (specially Dippy's fans) expressed displeasure over the idea of Deepika working with Ranjan. A hashtag #NotMyDeepika had been pointing at sexual misconduct allegations that emerged against the filmmaker in 2018. Ranjan had denied the charge saying he has never misbehaved with a woman.

