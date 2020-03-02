Search

When Diljit Dosanjh met Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump at the Taj Mahal, but with a difference!

Updated: Mar 02, 2020, 17:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Diljit Dosanjh's hilarious and innovative meeting with Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump at the Taj Mahal cannot be missed!

Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh

Looks like Diljit Dosanjh is now crushing on Ivanka Trump. The actor-singer's admiration for Kylie Jenner, Gal Gadot and Dua Lipa is well known. He often comments on their social media posts and hopes for a reply. Yesterday, he photoshopped himself sitting next to Donald Trump's daughter at the Taj Mahal.

He wrote in Punjabi that "she was after him to see the Taj. So, he had to take her, what else could he have done (sic)?"

Take a look:

He was taken aback by her prompt reply, "Thank you for taking me to the Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh. It was an experience I will never forget (sic)." Did you check this out?:

Wonder what the US President has to say. We would love to hear him pronounce Diljit Dosanjh.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK