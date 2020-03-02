When Diljit Dosanjh met Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump at the Taj Mahal, but with a difference!
Looks like Diljit Dosanjh is now crushing on Ivanka Trump. The actor-singer's admiration for Kylie Jenner, Gal Gadot and Dua Lipa is well known. He often comments on their social media posts and hopes for a reply. Yesterday, he photoshopped himself sitting next to Donald Trump's daughter at the Taj Mahal.
He wrote in Punjabi that "she was after him to see the Taj. So, he had to take her, what else could he have done (sic)?"
Take a look:
Me & Ivanka— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020
Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. ðÂÂÂ
Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Pnztfxz7m0
He was taken aback by her prompt reply, "Thank you for taking me to the Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh. It was an experience I will never forget (sic)." Did you check this out?:
Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! ðÂÂÂ— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020
It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg
Wonder what the US President has to say. We would love to hear him pronounce Diljit Dosanjh.
