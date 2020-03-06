When Gippy Grewal met Aamir Khan on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan is not too fond of having visitors on the set but he seems to have made an exception for Gippy Grewal. The Punjabi actor-singer not only watched the superstar shooting for Laal Singh Chadha in Chandigarh but was also given a sneak peek of some scenes and songs.

Grewal has been raving about Khan's performance and 'the respect to the turban' as Khan plays a Sardar in the remake of Forrest Gump (1994).

Apparently, Gippy Grewal has gifted Khan a kada (a bracelet worn by Sikhs) that has now found pride of place in the movie. A source in the creative team reveals, "Since he knew that Aamir plays a Sikh in the movie, he gifted the superstar the Guru da Kada as a token of good luck. Aamir was touched by the gesture, and promised the Punjabi singer that he will sport the kada in the film."

