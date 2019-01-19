When Gulshan Devaiah felt he knew nothing

bollywood

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who signed his upcoming film Mard Ko Dar Nahi Hota following knee reconstructive surgery, says he trained for months altogether for the part, but on set, he felt he knew "nothing" until he gave his first shot.

Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota will see Gulshan in the role of a martial arts expert. The role required him to get himself prepared mentally and physically for challenging action scenes. Before signing the film, Gulshan went through knee reconstructive surgery on his right leg and was advised complete rest for upto one year.

However, the film's interesting script and his producer and director's faith in him led Gulshan to agree to the project film despite the risks. Even though he underwent proper physical training to prep for the role, until the last moment he was totally unsure of everything, but he didn't express it to anyone.

Gulshan said in a statement to IANS: "My progress through the training was not very good. I was struggling physically and mentally and it showed when Eric (the fight choreographer) first showed up in India to check us out. Abi and Radhika (Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan) were terrific and I just sucked so bad despite two months of training and I think Prateek (our trainer) was a bit disappointed in me.

"Nobody said anything to me out of kindness I guess, but I knew I had to figure this out."

Remembering the first day of shooting, Gulshan said: "After months of training and preparation, I felt I knew nothing. I was blank. I didn't know what the hell I was going to do. I didn't say this to anyone.

"It was only after I gave my first shot that I felt that I can do this. I felt confident and determined to go all the way. It's amazing how in seconds my entire perspective changed. It only got better after that".

